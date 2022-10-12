Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Clarksville and Tripoli.
Thursday, October 13
Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Clarksville and Tripoli.
Thursday, October 13
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR volleyball at NEIC conference tournament (New Hampton) 5 p.m.
Denver
None
Janesville
Janesville girls cross country at Iowa Star meet (Wartburg College) 4:30 p.m.
Janesville boys cross country at Iowa Star meet (Wartburg College) 4:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley girls cross country at conference meet (Union) 3 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville girls cross country at Iowa Star meet (Wartburg College) 4:30 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli girls cross country at Iowa Star meet (Wartburg College) 4:30 p.m.
Tripoli boys cross country at Iowa Star meet (Wartburg College) 4:30 p.m.
Friday, October 14
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR football vs Western Dubuque 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver football vs South Hardin 7 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville football at Dunkerton 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley football at BCLUW 7 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville football vs Riceville 7 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli football at Springville 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 15
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR volleyball vs NEIC conference tournament (W-SR High School) 9 a.m.
Denver
None
Janesville
Janesville volleyball vs Iowa Star Conference tournament (Janesville) 9 a.m.
Wapsie Valley
None
Clarksville
Clarksville volleyball at Iowa Star Conference tournament (Janesville) 9 a.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli volleyball at Iowa Star Conference tournament (Janesville) 9 a.m.
Monday, October 17
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
Janesville volleyball at BCLUW 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
None
Clarksville
Clarksville volleyball at Dunkerton 7 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli volleyball vs Newman Catholic 7 p.m.
