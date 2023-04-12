Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Clarksville and Tripoli.
Thursday, April 13
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys tennis at Riverhawk Tennis Quad 10 a.m.
W-SR girls golf vs Charles City 4 p.m.
W-SR boys soccer at Cedar Falls 5 p.m.
W-SR girls soccer vs Cedar Falls 6:30 p.m.
W-SR girls track and field at Decorah relays 5 p.m.
Denver
Denver girls golf vs Oelwein, AGWSR 4 p.m.
Denver boys golf vs Oelwein, AGWSR 4:15 p.m.
Denver boys track and field at Hudson 4:30 p.m.
Denver girls track and field at Dike-New Hartford 4:45 p.m.
Denver boys soccer at Hudson 5 p.m.
Denver girls soccer vs Mason City 5:30 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville girls track and field at Benton 4:30 p.m.
Janesville boys track and field at Benton 4:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley boys track and field at West Delaware 4:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls track and field at Dike-New Hartford 4:45 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville girls golf at North Butler 4:15 p.m.
Clarksville boys golf at North Butler 4:15 p.m.
Clarksville boys track and field at Hudson (Elementary) 4:30 p.m.
Clarksville girls track and field at Hudson (High school) 4 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli boys track and field at New Hampton 4:30 p.m.
Tripoli girls track and field at New Hampton 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys golf at Pella Invitational 1 p.m.
Denver
None
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley boys track and field at Aplington-Parkersburg 4:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls track and field at Aplington-Parkersburg 4:45 p.m.
Clarksville
None
Tripoli
Tripoli girls golf at Don Bosco (Jesup course) 4:15 p.m.
Tripoli boys golf at Don Bosco (Jesup course) 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys golf at Pella Invitational 9 a.m.
W-SR girls soccer vs Pella 11 a.m.
Denver
Denver girls track and field at Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival (Iowa City) 10:30 a.m.
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley boys track and field at Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival (Iowa City) 10:30 a.m.
Clarksville
None
Tripoli
None
Monday, April 17
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls tennis vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10 a.m.
W-SR boys track and field at Mason City 3:30 p.m.
W-SR girls track and field at Cedar Falls 4:30 p.m.
W-SR boys soccer vs Sumner-Fredericksburg 5 p.m.
Denver
Denver girls track and field at Hudson 4 p.m.
Denver boys track and field at Hampton-Dumont 4:30 p.m.
Denver girls soccer at Columbus Catholic 5:30 p.m.
Denver boys soccer at Aplington-Parkersburg 7 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville girls track and field at Hudson 4 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley boys golf vs Union, Tripoli 4:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls golf vs Union, Tripoli 4:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls track and field at New Hampton 4:30 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville girls track and field at Hudson 4 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli girls track and field at Hudson 4 p.m.
Tripoli boys golf at Wapsie Valley 4:15 p.m.
Tripoli girls golf at Wapsie Valley 4:15 p.m.