Logos

Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Clarksville and Tripoli.

Thursday, April 13

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR boys tennis at Riverhawk Tennis Quad 10 a.m.

W-SR girls golf vs Charles City 4 p.m.

W-SR boys soccer at Cedar Falls 5 p.m.

W-SR girls soccer vs Cedar Falls 6:30 p.m.

W-SR girls track and field at Decorah relays 5 p.m.

Denver

Denver girls golf vs Oelwein, AGWSR 4 p.m.

Denver boys golf vs Oelwein, AGWSR 4:15 p.m.

Denver boys track and field at Hudson 4:30 p.m.

Denver girls track and field at Dike-New Hartford 4:45 p.m.

Denver boys soccer at Hudson 5 p.m.

Denver girls soccer vs Mason City 5:30 p.m.

Janesville

Janesville girls track and field at Benton 4:30 p.m.

Janesville boys track and field at Benton 4:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley boys track and field at West Delaware 4:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls track and field at Dike-New Hartford 4:45 p.m.

Clarksville

Clarksville girls golf at North Butler 4:15 p.m.

Clarksville boys golf at North Butler 4:15 p.m.

Clarksville boys track and field at Hudson (Elementary) 4:30 p.m.

Clarksville girls track and field at Hudson (High school) 4 p.m.

Tripoli

Tripoli boys track and field at New Hampton 4:30 p.m.

Tripoli girls track and field at New Hampton 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 14

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR boys golf at Pella Invitational 1 p.m.

Denver

None

Janesville

None

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley boys track and field at Aplington-Parkersburg 4:45 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls track and field at Aplington-Parkersburg 4:45 p.m.

Clarksville

None

Tripoli

Tripoli girls golf at Don Bosco (Jesup course) 4:15 p.m.

Tripoli boys golf at Don Bosco (Jesup course) 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR boys golf at Pella Invitational 9 a.m.

W-SR girls soccer vs Pella 11 a.m.

Denver

Denver girls track and field at Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival (Iowa City) 10:30 a.m.

Janesville

None

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley boys track and field at Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival (Iowa City) 10:30 a.m.

Clarksville

None

Tripoli

None

Monday, April 17

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR girls tennis vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10 a.m.

W-SR boys track and field at Mason City 3:30 p.m.

W-SR girls track and field at Cedar Falls 4:30 p.m.

W-SR boys soccer vs Sumner-Fredericksburg 5 p.m.

Denver

Denver girls track and field at Hudson 4 p.m.

Denver boys track and field at Hampton-Dumont 4:30 p.m.

Denver girls soccer at Columbus Catholic 5:30 p.m.

Denver boys soccer at Aplington-Parkersburg 7 p.m.

Janesville

Janesville girls track and field at Hudson 4 p.m.

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley boys golf vs Union, Tripoli 4:15 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls golf vs Union, Tripoli 4:15 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls track and field at New Hampton 4:30 p.m.

Clarksville

Clarksville girls track and field at Hudson 4 p.m.

Tripoli

Tripoli girls track and field at Hudson 4 p.m.

Tripoli boys golf at Wapsie Valley 4:15 p.m.

Tripoli girls golf at Wapsie Valley 4:15 p.m.