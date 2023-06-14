Logos

Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley and Clarksville.

Thursday, June 15

Waverly-Shell Rock

None

Denver

Denver baseball at Columbus Catholic 7:30 p.m.

Denver softball at Columbus Catholic 7 p.m.

Janesville

Janesville baseball vs Nashua-Plainfield 5 p.m.

Janesville softball vs Nashua-Plainfield 5 p.m.

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley baseball vs Union 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley softball vs Union 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville

Clarksville softball at Crestwood 7 p.m.

Friday, June 16

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR baseball double header at Waukon 5 & 7 p.m.

W-SR softball at Charles City 7:30 p.m.

Denver

Denver baseball vs Union 7:30 p.m.

Denver softball vs Union 7 p.m.

Janesville

None

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley baseball vs Kee 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley softball vs Aplington-Parkersburg 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville

Clarksville softball vs Dunkerton 7 p.m.

Clarksville baseball vs Dunkerton 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Waverly-Shell Rock

None

Denver

Denver softball vs Turkey Valley (In New Hampton) 9 a.m.

Denver softball vs Nashua-Plainfield (In New Hampton) 11 a.m.

Denver softball vs New Hampton (In New Hampton) 1 p.m.

Janesville

None

Wapsie Valley

None

Clarksville

None

Monday, June 19

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR softball double header at Xavier 5 & 7 p.m.

Denver

Denver baseball double header vs Dike-New Hartford 5 & 7 p.m.

Denver softball double header vs Dike-New Hartford 5 & 7 p.m.

Janesville

Janesville baseball vs GMG 7 p.m.

Janesville softball vs GMG 5 p.m.

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley baseball double header at Oelwein 5 & 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley softball double header at Oelwein 5 & 7 p.m.

Clarksville

Clarksville baseball vs Colo-Nesco 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville softball vs Colo-Nesco 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR baseball double header vs Decorah 5 & 7 p.m.

W-SR softball double header vs Crestwood 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Denver

None

Janesville

None

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley softball vs South Hardin 5:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball vs South Hardin 7 p.m.

Clarksville

Clarksville softball vs Central Springs 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

Waverly-Shell Rock

None

Denver

Denver baseball at Grundy Center 7 p.m.

Denver softball at Grundy Center 7 p.m.

Janesville

Janesville baseball at Colo-Nesco 7:15 p.m.

Janesville softball at Colo-Nesco 7:15 p.m.

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley baseball at MFL MarMac 7 p.m.

Clarksville

Clarksville softball at Baxter 5 p.m.

Clarksville baseball at Baxter 5 p.m.

