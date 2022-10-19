Area sports schedule
Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville
Area sports schedule
Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville
Thursday, October 20
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR volleyball at Cedar Rapids Xavier 7 p.m.
Denver
Denver boys cross country at 2A state qualifying meet (Oelwein) 4 p.m.
Denver girls cross country at 2A state qualifying meet (Oelwein) 4 p.m.
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Tripoli
None
Clarksville
None
Friday, October 21
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR football at Decorah 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver football at Columbus Catholic 7 p.m.
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley football vs Saint Ansgar 7 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli football vs Central City 7 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville football at West Bend Mallard 7 p.m.
Monday, October 24
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
TBD
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
TBD
Tripoli
TBD
Clarksville
None
