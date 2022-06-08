Thursday June 9

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR softball at Benton 7 p.m.

Denver

None

Janesville

Janesville baseball at Saint Ansgar 7 p.m.

Friday June 10

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR baseball vs Decorah 5 and 7 p.m.

W-SR softball vs New Hampton 7:30 p.m.

Denver

Denver baseball vs Wapsie Valley 7 p.m.

Janesville

None

Saturday June 11

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR baseball vs Arends/Denner Memorial Tournament all day

Denver

None

Janesville

Janesville baseball triangular vs North Fayette and Union Community all day

Monday June 13

Waverly-Shell Rock

None

Denver

Denver softball vs Hudson 5 and 7 p.m.

Denver baseball vs Hudson 5 and 7 p.m.

Janesville

Janesville softball at BCLUW 6:30 p.m.

Janesville baseball at Kee High 7 p.m.