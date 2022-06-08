Thursday June 9
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR softball at Benton 7 p.m.
Denver
None
Janesville
Janesville baseball at Saint Ansgar 7 p.m.
Friday June 10
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR baseball vs Decorah 5 and 7 p.m.
W-SR softball vs New Hampton 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver baseball vs Wapsie Valley 7 p.m.
Janesville
None
Saturday June 11
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR baseball vs Arends/Denner Memorial Tournament all day
Denver
None
Janesville
Janesville baseball triangular vs North Fayette and Union Community all day
Monday June 13
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
Denver softball vs Hudson 5 and 7 p.m.
Denver baseball vs Hudson 5 and 7 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville softball at BCLUW 6:30 p.m.
Janesville baseball at Kee High 7 p.m.