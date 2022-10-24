Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Wapsie Valley and Tripoli.
Tuesday, October 25
Tuesday, October 25
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Tripoli
None
Wednesday, October 26
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
Denver volleyball if they win Monday night
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley volleyball if they win Monday night
Tripoli
Tripoli volleyball if they win Monday night
