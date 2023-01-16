Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Clarksville and Tripoli.
Tuesday, January 17
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls basketball vs West Delaware 6 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball vs West Delaware 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver boys bowling at Grundy Center 4:15 p.m.
Denver girls basketball vs Dike-New Hartford 6:15 p.m.
Denver boys basketball vs Dike-New Hartford 7:45 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville girls basketball at Riceville 6:30 p.m.
Janesville boys basketball at Riceville 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley girls basketball vs Union 6:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley boys basketball vs Union 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville
None
Tripoli
Tripoli girls basketball vs Dunkerton 6:30 p.m.
Tripoli boys basketball vs Dunkerton 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, January 18
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Clarksville
None
Tripoli
None
