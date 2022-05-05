Thursday May 5
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls golf at New Hampton and Sumner-Fredricksburg (New Hampton Golf & Country Club) 3 p.m.
W-SR girls tennis vs Waverly-Shell Rock Girls Tennis Quad (Wartburg College) 4 p.m.
W-SR boys golf at Decorah (Oneota Golf & Country Club) 4 p.m.
W-SR boys and girls track and field vs NEIC Outdoor Track & Field Meet 5 p.m.
W-SR girls soccer vs. Xavier 7:15 p.m.
Denver
Denver boys golf at NICL conference meet (Pheasant Ridge Golf Course) 10 a.m.
Denver boys and girls track and field at NICL Mega Meet (Hudson Elementary School) 3 p.m.
Denver girls soccer at Anamosa 4:30 p.m.
Denver boys soccer vs Anamosa 6 p.m.
Wapsie-Valley
Wapsie-Valley boys golf at NICL conference meet (Pheasant Ridge Golf Course) 10 a.m.
Wapsie-Valley boys and girls track and field at NICL Mega Meet (Hudson Elementary School) 3 p.m.
Friday April 6
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls golf at Lady Spartan Invite (Town & Country Golf Club) 2 p.m.
Denver
Denver girls golf at Union (La Porte City Golf Club)
Saturday April 7
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys and girls soccer tournament vs Various Schools 9 a.m.
Monday April 9
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls golf at NEIC Conference Meet (Waukon Golf & Country Club) 10 a.m.
W-SR girls tennis vs Marion 4 p.m.
W-SR boys golf vs Crestwood (Waverly Municipal Golf Course) 4 p.m.
Denver
Denver girls golf at NICL conference meet (Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course) 10 a.m.
Denver girls track and field vs Denver HS girls track and field meet 4:30 p.m.
Denver boys track and field at Boys Falcon Invitational 4:45 p.m.
Denver girls soccer at Hudson 5 p.m.
Denver boys soccer vs Charles City 5:30 p.m.
Wapsie-Valley
Wapsie-Valley girls golf at NICL conference meet (Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course) 10 a.m.
Wapsie-Valley girls track and field at Denver HS girls track and field meet 4:30 p.m.
Wapsie-Valley boys track and field at Boys Falcon Invitational 4:45 p.m.