Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville.
Friday, January 6
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 8:24 pm
Friday, January 6
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls basketball vs Decorah 6 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball vs Decorah 7:15 p.m.
Denver
Denver boys bowling vs Columbus Catholic 4 p.m.
Denver girls bowling vs Columbus Catholic 4 p.m.
Denver girls wrestling at Central Elkader 4:30 p.m.
Denver girls basketball vs Hudson 6:15 p.m.
Denver boys basketball vs Hudson 7:30 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville girls basketball at North Tama 6:30 p.m.
Janesville boys basketball at North Tama 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley girls basketball at Union 6:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley boys basketball at Union 7:30 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli boys bowling at North Iowa 4 p.m.
Tripoli girls bowling at North Iowa 4 p.m.
Tripoli girls wrestling at Central Elkader 4:30 p.m.
Clarksville
None
Saturday, January 7
Denver
Denver boys basketball vs Ankeny Christian 3 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville girls basketball vs Collins-Maxwell 4 p.m.
Clarksville boys basketball vs Collins-Maxwell 5 p.m.
Monday, January 9
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys bowling at Waukon 4 p.m.
W-SR girls bowling at Waukon 4 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball at Waukon 7:30 p.m.
Denver
None
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Tripoli
None
Clarksville
Clarksville girls basketball at Riceville 7:45 p.m.
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.