Thursday May 19

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day

W-SR boys soccer at Hudson (Substate soccer tournament) 5 p.m.

Denver

Denver boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day

Denver boys soccer at Garner Hayfield Ventura

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day

Wapsie Valley baseball vs Crestwood 6 p.m.

Friday May 20

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day

Denver

Denver baseball at West Marshall (doubleheader) 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Denver boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day

Saturday May 21

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day

Denver

Denver boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day

Monday May 23

Denver

Denver softball vs BCLUW 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley softball vs Dike-New Hartford 5 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball vs Dike-New Hartford 5:30 p.m.