Thursday May 19
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day
W-SR boys soccer at Hudson (Substate soccer tournament) 5 p.m.
Denver
Denver boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day
Denver boys soccer at Garner Hayfield Ventura
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day
Wapsie Valley baseball vs Crestwood 6 p.m.
Friday May 20
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day
Denver
Denver baseball at West Marshall (doubleheader) 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Denver boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day
Saturday May 21
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day
Denver
Denver boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley boys and girls track and field at State track meet (Drake Stadium) all day
Monday May 23
Denver
Denver softball vs BCLUW 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley softball vs Dike-New Hartford 5 p.m.
Wapsie Valley baseball vs Dike-New Hartford 5:30 p.m.