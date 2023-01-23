Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville.
Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville.
Tuesday, January 24
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls bowling vs Forest City 4 p.m.
W-SR boys bowling vs Forest City 4 p.m.
W-SR girls basketball vs Forest City 6:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver girls basketball vs Decorah 6:15 p.m.
Denver boys basketball vs Decorah 7:30 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville girls basketball vs Dunkerton 6:30 p.m.
Janesville boys basketball vs Dunkerton 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley girls basketball vs Grundy Center 6:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley boys basketball vs Grundy Center 7:30 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli girls basketball vs Clarksville 6:30 p.m.
Tripoli boys basketball vs Clarksville 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville girls basketball at Tripoli 6:30 p.m.
Clarksville boys basketball at Tripoli 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, January 25
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys bowling vs Conference Meet 10 a.m.
W-SR girls bowling vs Conference Meet 10 a.m.
Denver
Denver boys bowling at Conference Meet 10 a.m.
Denver girls bowling at Conference Meet 10 a.m.
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Tripoli
Tripoli boys bowling at Conference Meet 10 a.m.
Tripoli girls bowling at Conference Meet 10 a.m.
Clarksville
None
Sports Editor
