Thursday June 23
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR baseball at Charles City 5 and 7 p.m.
W-SR softball vs Decorah 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver baseball at Hudson 7 p.m.
Denver softball at Hudson 7 p.m.
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley softball vs Sumner-Fredricksburg 5:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley baseball at Sumner-Fredricksburg 5:30 p.m.
Friday June 24
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR softball at Fort Dodge 12 p.m.
Denver
Denver softball vs Wapsie Valley (continuation from 6/7) 1 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville softball at Don Bosco Tournament All Day
Janesville baseball at GMG (Waterloo Bucks Stadium) 12 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley softball at Denver (continuation from 6/7) 1 p.m.
Wapsie Valley baseball at Oelwein 7 p.m.
Saturday June 25
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR baseball at Sioux City East 12:15 p.m.
Denver
Denver softball at Dunkerton Tournament All Day
Janesville
Janesville softball at Don Bosco Tournament All Day
Monday June 27
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR baseball vs Crestwood 5 and 7 p.m.
W-SR softball at Cedar Falls 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver softball at A-P 5 and 7 p.m.
Denver baseball vs A-P 5 and 7 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville softball at Colo-Nesco 7 p.m.
Janesville baseball at Colo-Nesco 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley softball at Clayton Ridge 5:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley baseball at Kee (Luther College) 4 p.m.