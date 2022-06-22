Thursday June 23

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR baseball at Charles City 5 and 7 p.m.

W-SR softball vs Decorah 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Denver

Denver baseball at Hudson 7 p.m.

Denver softball at Hudson 7 p.m.

Janesville

None

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley softball vs Sumner-Fredricksburg 5:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball at Sumner-Fredricksburg 5:30 p.m.

Friday June 24

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR softball at Fort Dodge 12 p.m.

Denver

Denver softball vs Wapsie Valley (continuation from 6/7) 1 p.m.

Janesville

Janesville softball at Don Bosco Tournament All Day

Janesville baseball at GMG (Waterloo Bucks Stadium) 12 p.m.

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley softball at Denver (continuation from 6/7) 1 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball at Oelwein 7 p.m.

Saturday June 25

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR baseball at Sioux City East 12:15 p.m.

Denver

Denver softball at Dunkerton Tournament All Day

Janesville

Janesville softball at Don Bosco Tournament All Day

Monday June 27

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR baseball vs Crestwood 5 and 7 p.m.

W-SR softball at Cedar Falls 7:30 p.m.

Denver

Denver softball at A-P 5 and 7 p.m.

Denver baseball vs A-P 5 and 7 p.m.

Janesville

Janesville softball at Colo-Nesco 7 p.m.

Janesville baseball at Colo-Nesco 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley softball at Clayton Ridge 5:30 p.m.

Wapsie Valley baseball at Kee (Luther College) 4 p.m.