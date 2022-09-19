Area sports schedule
Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 8:10 pm
Tuesday, September 20
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls cross country at Center Point-Urbana 5 p.m.
W-SR boys cross country at Mason City 6:45 p.m.
W-SR volleyball vs Charles City 7:15 p.m.
Denver
None
Janesville
Janesville girls cross country at Nashua Town and Country Club 4:15 p.m.
Janesville boys cross country at Nashua Town and Country Club 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, September 21
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
None
