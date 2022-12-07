Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville.
Thursday, December 8
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville.
Thursday, December 8
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys basketball at Clear Lake 7:15 p.m.
W-SR boys wrestling vs Waukon 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver boys wrestling at Wapsie Valley Triangular 7 p.m.
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley wrestling vs Wapsie Valley Triangular 6:15 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli girls basketball vs Riceville 6:30 p.m.
Tripoli boys basketball vs Riceville 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville
None
Friday, December 9
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys wrestling at Fort Dodge tournament 12 p.m.
W-SR girls wrestling at South Winneshiek tournament 5 p.m.
W-SR girls basketball at New Hampton 6:45 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball at New Hampton 8 p.m.
Denver
Denver girls wrestling at South Winneshiek tournament 5 p.m.
Denver girls basketball vs Columbus Catholic 6:15 p.m.
Denver boys basketball vs Columbus Catholic 7:30 p.m.
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley girls basketball vs Oelwein 6:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley boys basketball vs Oelwein 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli boys bowling vs Columbus Catholic TBD
Tripoli girls bowling vs Columbus Catholic 3:45 p.m.
Tripoli girls wrestling at Riverside tournament 5 p.m.
Tripoli girls basketball vs Don Bosco 6:30 p.m.
Tripoli boys basketball vs Don Bosco 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville girls basketball at Waterloo Christian 6:30 p.m.
Clarksville boys basketball at Waterloo Christian 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, December 10
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys wrestling at Fort Dodge tournament 10 a.m.
Denver
Denver girls basketball at Wendy’s MidwestOne Bank Basketball Classic (Loras College) 8 a.m.
Denver boys wrestling at South Winneshiek invite 10 a.m.
Denver boys basketball vs Waterloo West 6 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville girls basketball vs Independence 2 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley wrestling at Mount Vernon invitational 10 a.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli boys wrestling at Riverside Invitational 10 a.m.
Tripoli girls basketball at Baxter 3:15 p.m.
Tripoli boys basketball at Baxter 5:00 p.m.
Monday, December 12
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Tripoli
None
Clarksville
None
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A few passing clouds. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
A few passing clouds. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.