Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville.
Thursday, December 1
Thursday, December 1
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
Denver boys wrestling vs D-NH, S-F 6 p.m.
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Tripoli
None
Clarksville
None
Friday, December 2
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys wrestling at Donnybrook (Xtreme Arena) 12 p.m.
W-SR boys bowling vs Oelwein 3:30 p.m.
W-SR girls bowling vs Oelwein 3:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver boys bowling vs North Iowa 4 p.m.
Denver girls bowling vs North Iowa 4 p.m.
Denver girls basketball vs Jesup 6:15 p.m.
Denver boys basketball vs Jesup 7:30 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville girls basketball at Tripoli 6:30 p.m.
Janesville boys basketball at Tripoli 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley girls basketball at Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley boys basketball at Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli boys bowling at North Fayette Valley 4 p.m.
Tripoli girls bowling at North Fayette Valley 4 p.m.
Tripoli girls basketball vs Janesville 6:30 p.m.
Tripoli boys basketball vs Janesville 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville girls basketball vs Don Bosco 6:30 p.m.
Clarksville boys basketball vs Don Bosco 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, December 3
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys wrestling at Donnybrook (Xtreme Arena) 10 a.m.
W-SR girls basketball vs Xavier 2:30 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball vs Xavier 3:45 p.m.
Denver
Denver boys wrestling at Cedar Falls 10 a.m.
Janesville
Janesville girls basketball vs S-F 1:30 p.m.
Janesville boys basketball vs S-F 2:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley wreslting vs Chris Davis Invitational 10 a.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli wrestling at Chris Davis Invitational 10 a.m.
Clarksville
None
Monday, December 5
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
Janesville girls basketball vs Wapsie Valley 6 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley girls basketball at Janesville 6 p.m.
Tripoli
None
Clarksville
Clarksville girls basketball at Hudson 7:30 p.m.
Sports Editor
