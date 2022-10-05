Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Tripoli, Wapsie Valley and Clarksville.
Thursday, October 6
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable..
A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 5, 2022 @ 8:24 pm
Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Tripoli, Wapsie Valley and Clarksville.
Thursday, October 6
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
Denver volleyball at Grundy Center NICL Conference Tournament Night 2 5 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville volleyball at Clarksville 7:30 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli volleyball vs North Tama 7 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville volleyball vs Janesville 7:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley boys cross country at New Hampton (Plum Creek Golf Club) 4:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls cross country at New Hampton (Plum Creek Golf Club) 4:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley volleyball at Grundy Center NICL Conference Tournament Night 2 5 p.m.
Friday, October 7
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR football at Mason City 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver football at Dike-New Hartford 7 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville football vs Clarksville 7 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli football vs Turkey Valley 7 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville football at Janesville 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley football vs North Tama 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 8
W-SR volleyball at Mason City tournament All Day
Denver
Denver volleyball at Kooima Kooima Varilek Classic (Western Christian High School) All Day
Janesville
Janesville volleyball at Hampton-Dumont tournament All Day
Tripoli
Tripoli volleyball at Jefferson volleyball tournament All Day
Clarksville
Clarksville volleyball at Wildcat Volleyball Tournament (Riceville) All Day
Wapsie Valley
None
Monday, October 10
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
Janesville volleyball at Charles City 5 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli volleyball at Don Bosco 5 p.m.
Tripoli volleybal at Wapsie Valley (Don Bosco High School) 6 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville volleyball at West Fork 6 p.m.
Clarksville volleyball at Belmond-Klemme 5:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley volleyball at Don Bosco 5 p.m.
Wapsie Valley volleyball at Tripoli (Don Bosco High School) 6 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Much cooler. High 63F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.