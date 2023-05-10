Logos

Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Clarksville and Tripoli.

Thursday, May 11

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR girls golf vs H-D-CAL 4 p.m.

W-SR boys track and field at Independence (District meet) 4 p.m.

W-SR girls track and field at Independence (District meet) 4 p.m.

W-SR boys soccer at Postville 5 p.m.

Denver

Denver boys track and field at Osage (District meet) 4 p.m.

Denver girls track and field at Osage (District meet) 4 p.m.

Denver boys soccer vs South Tama 5:30 p.m.

Denver girls soccer at Vinton-Shellsburg 5:30 p.m.

Janesville

Janesville boys track and field at Northwood-Kensett (District meet) 4 p.m.

Janesville girls track and field at Northwood-Kensett (District meet) 4 p.m.

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley boys track and field at Edgewood-Colesburg 4 p.m.

Wapsie Valley girls track and field at Edgewood-Colesburg 4 p.m.

Clarksville

Clarksville boys track and field at Northwood-Kensett (District meet) 4 p.m.

Clarksville girls track and field at Northwood-Kensett (District meet) 4 p.m.

Tripoli

Tripoli boys track and field at Edgewood-Colesburg (District meet) 4 p.m.

Tripoli girls track and field at Edgewood-Colesburg (District meet) 4 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR baseball scrimmage at Mason City 5 p.m.

W-SR girls soccer at Norwalk Triangular (Lewis Central, Norwalk) 5:45 p.m.

Denver

Denver girls golf at West Marshall (Regional meet)

Denver boys soccer at Benton 5 p.m.

Janesville

None

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley girls golf at Tripoli (Regional)

Clarksville

Clarksville girls golf at Nashua-Plainfield (Regional)

Tripoli

Tripoli girls golf Regional meet

Saturday, May 13

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR softball scrimmage at Clarksville 10 a.m.

Denver

None

Janesville

None

Wapsie Valley

None

Clarksville

Clarksville softball scrimmage vs W-SR 10 a.m.

Tripoli

None

Monday, May 15

Waverly-Shell Rock

W-SR baseball vs Center Point-Urbana 7 p.m.

Denver

None

Janesville

None

Wapsie Valley

Wapsie Valley baseball vs Waterloo East 6 p.m.

Clarksville

None

Tripoli

None