Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Clarksville and Tripoli.
Thursday, May 11
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls golf vs H-D-CAL 4 p.m.
W-SR boys track and field at Independence (District meet) 4 p.m.
W-SR girls track and field at Independence (District meet) 4 p.m.
W-SR boys soccer at Postville 5 p.m.
Denver
Denver boys track and field at Osage (District meet) 4 p.m.
Denver girls track and field at Osage (District meet) 4 p.m.
Denver boys soccer vs South Tama 5:30 p.m.
Denver girls soccer at Vinton-Shellsburg 5:30 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville boys track and field at Northwood-Kensett (District meet) 4 p.m.
Janesville girls track and field at Northwood-Kensett (District meet) 4 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley boys track and field at Edgewood-Colesburg 4 p.m.
Wapsie Valley girls track and field at Edgewood-Colesburg 4 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville boys track and field at Northwood-Kensett (District meet) 4 p.m.
Clarksville girls track and field at Northwood-Kensett (District meet) 4 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli boys track and field at Edgewood-Colesburg (District meet) 4 p.m.
Tripoli girls track and field at Edgewood-Colesburg (District meet) 4 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR baseball scrimmage at Mason City 5 p.m.
W-SR girls soccer at Norwalk Triangular (Lewis Central, Norwalk) 5:45 p.m.
Denver
Denver girls golf at West Marshall (Regional meet)
Denver boys soccer at Benton 5 p.m.
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley girls golf at Tripoli (Regional)
Clarksville
Clarksville girls golf at Nashua-Plainfield (Regional)
Tripoli
Tripoli girls golf Regional meet
Saturday, May 13
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR softball scrimmage at Clarksville 10 a.m.
Denver
None
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Clarksville
Clarksville softball scrimmage vs W-SR 10 a.m.
Tripoli
None
Monday, May 15
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR baseball vs Center Point-Urbana 7 p.m.
Denver
None
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley baseball vs Waterloo East 6 p.m.
Clarksville
None
Tripoli
None