Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville.
Tuesday, January 10
Rate
Price
Duration
Tuesday, January 10
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
Denver girls basketball vs South Hardin 6:15 p.m.
Denver boys basketball vs South Hardin 7:30 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville girls basketball at Waterloo Christian 6:30 p.m.
Janesville boys basketball at Waterloo Christian 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley girls basketball vs Dike-New Hartford 6:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley boys basketball vs Dike-New Hartford 7:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley wrestling at Don Bosco, New London 7 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli girls basketball vs Riceville 6:30 p.m.
Tripoli boys basketball vs Riceville 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville girls basketball vs Dunkerton 6:30 p.m.
Clarksville boys basketball vs Dunkerton 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, January 11
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Tripoli
None
Clarksville
None
