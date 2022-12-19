Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville.
Tuesday, December 20
Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville.
Tuesday, December 20
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls basketball vs Crestwood 6 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball vs Crestwood 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver girls bowling at Decorah 4 p.m.
Denver boys bowling at Decorah 4 p.m.
Denver girls basketball vs AGWSR 6:15 p.m.
Denver boys basketball vs AGWSR 7:45 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville girls basketball at Clarksville 6:30 p.m.
Janesville boys basketball at Clarksville 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley wrestling at AGWSR 6:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley wrestling vs Aplington-Parkersburg (AGWSR High School) 7 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli boys basketball vs Nashua-Plainfield 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville girls basketball vs Janesville 6:30 p.m.
Clarksville boys basketball vs Janesville 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, December 21
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Tripoli
None
Clarksville
None
