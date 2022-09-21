Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver and Janesville
Thursday, September 22
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
Denver girls cross country at Sam Iverson XC Invitational (Town and Country Golf Course) 4:45 p.m.
Denver boys cross country at Sam Iverson XC Invitational (Town and Country Golf Course) 5:15 p.m.
Denver volleyball vs Hudson 7:30 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville volleyball vs New Hampton (Wapsie Valley High School) 6:45 p.m.
Janesville volleyball vs Wapsie Valley (Wapsie Valley High School) 8 p.m.
Friday, September 23
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR football vs Waterloo East (Homecoming) 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver football vs Central Springs (Homecoming) 7 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville football at Turkey Valley 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 24
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR volleyball at Boone Volleyball Invitational 9 a.m.
Denver
Denver volleyball vs Denver Cyclone Volleyball Tournament 9 a.m.
Janesville
Janesville volleyball at Cedar Falls Volleyball Invitational 9 a.m.
Monday, September 26
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
None
