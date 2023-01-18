Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Clarksville and Tripoli.
Thursday, January 29
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 6:21 pm
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls wrestling at New Hampton 6:15 p.m.
W-SR boys wrestling at New Hampton 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver boys wrestling vs North Tama, Hudson 6 p.m.
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley wrestling at East Marshall triangular 6:15 p.m.
Clarksville
None
Tripoli
None
Friday, January 20
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls bowling at North Iowa 4 p.m.
W-SR boys bowling at North Iowa 4 p.m.
W-SR girls basketball at Charles City 6:15 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball at Charles City 7:45 p.m.
Denver
Denver boys bowling at North Fayette Valley 4 p.m.
Denver girls bowling at North Fayette Valley 4 p.m.
Denver girls basketball vs Aplington-Parkersburg 6:15 p.m.
Denver boys basketball vs Aplington-Parkersburg 7:30 p.m.
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley girls basketball vs Sumner-Fredericksburg 6:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley boys basketball vs Sumner-Fredericksburg 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville girls basketball vs Waterloo Christian 6:30 p.m.
Clarksville boys basketball vs Waterloo Christian 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli girls bowling vs Charles City 4 p.m.
Tripoli boys bowling vs Charles City 4 pm.
Tripoli girls basketball at Don Bosco 6:30 p.m.
Tripoli boys basketball at Don Bosco 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, January 21
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR boys wrestling at Urbandale tournament 9 a.m.
W-SR girls wrestling at Decorah tournament 10 a.m.
W-SR girls basketball vs Benton 4:30 p.m.
W-SR boys basketball vs Benton 6:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver boys wrestling vs Denver wrestling tournament 9:30 a.m.
Denver girls wrestling at Decorah tournament 10 a.m.
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Clarksville
Clarksville girls basketball at Nashua-Plainfield 4:15 p.m.
Clarksville boys basketball at Nashua-Plainfield 5 p.m.
Tripoli
None
Monday, January 23
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Clarksville
None
Tripoli
Tripoli boys basketball at Postville 7:45 p.m.
