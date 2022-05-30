Tuesday May 31
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR baseball vs Charles City (Wartburg College) 5 and 7 p.m.
W-SR softball at Charles City 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Denver
None
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley softball at Jesup 5 and 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley baseball at Jesup 5 and 7 p.m.
Wednesday June 1
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
Denver baseball at South Hardin 7 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville baseball vs Clarksville 5 p.m.
Janesville softball vs Clarksville 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley baseball vs Turkey Valley 6 p.m.