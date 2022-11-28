Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville.
Tuesday, November 29
Updated: November 28, 2022 @ 7:08 pm
Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver, Janesville, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Clarksville.
Tuesday, November 29
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR girls basketball at Western Dubuque 6 p.m.
Denver
Denver girls basketball at East Marshall 6:15 p.m.
Denver boys basketball at East Marshall 7:30 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville girls basketball vs Waterloo Christian 6:30 p.m.
Janesville boys basketball vs Waterloo Christian 7:45 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Wapsie Valley girls basketball at Columbus Catholic 7:45 p.m.
Tripoli
Tripoli girls basketball at Riceville 7:45 p.m.
Clarksville
Clarksville girls basketball at Dunkerton 6:30 p.m.
Clarksville boys basketball at Dunkerton 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, November 30
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
None
Wapsie Valley
None
Tripoli
None
Clarksville
None
