Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver and Janesville.
Thursday, September 29
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Area sports schedule for Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver and Janesville.
Thursday, September 29
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
Janesville girls cross country at Hampton-Dumont 4:15 p.m.
Janesville boys cross country at Hampton-Dumont 4:30 p.m.
Janesville volleyball at Dunkerton 7:30 p.m.
Friday, September 30
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR football at Marion 7:30 p.m.
Denver
Denver football vs East Marshall 7 p.m.
Janesville
Janesville football at Riceville 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 1
Waverly-Shell Rock
W-SR volleyball vs Waverly-Shell Rock Varsity Volleyball Tournament 9 a.m.
Denver
Denver volleyball at Waverly-Shell Rock Varsity Volleyball Tournament 9 a.m.
Janesville
None
Monday, October 3
Waverly-Shell Rock
None
Denver
None
Janesville
None
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.