The area teams are starting to hit their strides as the year progresses and that was shown on Tuesday night.
W-SR girls tennis vs Aplington-Parkersburg
The Go-Hawk girls tennis team was looking for their second win of the season over a tough Falcon team.
Playing a single set to eight points, Grace Gaede dropped the number one spot match to Adria Neymeyer 8-2.
In the number two spot, Maddie Leary lost 8-5 to Cortnee Alberts.
Alexis Gielau got W-SR on the board with an 8-4 win over Peyton Klooster in the number three spot.
Elizabeth Frerichs tied the match up at 2-2 with an 8-0 win over Megan Bruns.
A-P’s Ellen Waller was able to take down Gemma Beam 8-5 and Maggie Hart won a tough contest over Holly Haugstad to tie the match up at 3-3 after the singles portion of the night.
In the doubles number one spot, Gaede/Frerichs lost 8-5 to Alberts/Neymeyer.
Leary/Gielau was able to tie the match back up at 4-4 with an 8-2 win over Bruns/Klooster.
Needing a win to secure the meet, Natalie Beck/Hart won 8-3 over Isabela Buseman/Waller to secure the meet 5-4.
W-SR girls soccer vs Center Point-Urbana
In the top 10 girls soccer match-up, the W-SR girls soccer team was looking to remain undefeated.
Alli Seegers got the Go-Hawks on the board with a goal with 16 minutes remaining in the first half and W-SR went into half leading 1-0.
In the second half, Keiri Holmquist netted both goals to lead the Go-Hawks to a 3-0 victory.
This is the fifth straight win to start the season and W-SR has yet to surrender a goal. W-SR will see Denver at home on Thursday.
W-SR girls golf vs Waterloo West
After a good win over Charles City earlier in the week, the Go-Hawk girls golf team had a tough test against Waterloo West.
Brenna Bodensteiner continued her hot play, coming into the clubhouse with a medalist score of 40 (+5).
Mady Mummelthei was second on the team with a 48 (+13).
Dayna Westendorf came into the clubhouse with the third best score on the team with a 53 (+18).
In the fourth spot, Kyleigh Lindner shot a 56 (+21) and Brittney Bodensteiner rounded out the top five with a 66 (+31).
For Waterloo West, Olivia Wittmayer led the way with a 45 (+10) to lead the Wahawk’s to a close 194-197 win.
Nashua-Plainfield boys, girls golf triangular
In a make-up meet from Monday, the Huskies played host to Central Springs and Northwood-Kensett.
On the boys side, Devon Blanchard and Ty Berger tied for the lowest score on the team with a 49 (+13).
Wyatt Bouilon came into the clubhouse in third place on the team with a 51 (+15).
Dawson Glaser was close behind in fourth place with a 52 (+16).
Cal Levi rounded out the top five for the Huskies with a 55 (+19).
N-P finished in third place with a team score of 201.
On the girls side, Faith and Paige Franzen entered the clubhouse with a 51 (+15) to earn medalist honors in the meet. Faith won the true medalist honor on a scorecard playoff.
Autumn Nelson was close behind the Franzen sisters with a 53 (+17) to take third on the team.
Natalie Sinnwell and Payton Howlan rounded out the scorers for N-P with scores of 58 (+22) and 76 (+40).
The Huskies won the meet with a team score of 213, 15 shots better than second place Northwood-Kensett.