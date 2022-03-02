For dancing stars who have been sitting offstage during the pandemic isolation, now is their cue.
The spotlight is on for dancers of all levels.
Area couples will shine in full glory during the inaugural Dancing with the Stars Charity Ball and Auction slated for Saturday, April 2, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Waverly Golf and Country Club.
Spearheaded by the Waverly Rotarians, the joyful event emerged from an earlier iteration when dancing on stage was a competitive feat.
Now, in an effort to recruit participants, it is for fun and a good cause. Proceeds go to many projects of the Waverly Rotary including service projects and student foreign exchanges.
In its post-pandemic rebirth, the ball offers a variety of activities that will appeal to all tastes.
Six area couples, some at the professional level and others just in the beginning stages, are going to be the talk of the town that night.
Among them are Waverly’s Patrick and Julie Feldhake, who just celebrated their 30th anniversary as a married couple. Long before they said their vows, they started learning their first dance steps together as high school sweethearts in the mid ‘80s in Texas. During the show, they will be showing off their Mexican cumbia and bannada moves.
The Feldhakes are among the four couples at the ball trained by Faythe Kubik, the spirited dance instructor and owner of Faythe Kubik Productions, an entertainment company teaching people to dance and providing DJ services. A year before the pandemic struck, Kubik had rented the third floor ballroom of the Northern Iowa Therapy building at 217 E. Bremer Ave., in town to bring her passion for dancing to everyday lives, but the restrictions shuttered her classes.
However, her spirit, like those of the dancers in the program, stayed resilient, emerging, two years later, with all the compressed energy and vitality after a long and lonely virus-imposed hiatus.
Another one the couples that evening will be Dan and Jean Britt, owners of Northern Iowa Therapy. As the Rotary liaison for the ball, Dan enlisted himself and his wife of 27 years to perform at the ball even though he is not an extrovert.
“I couldn’t ask other people to be featured star dancers if we weren’t willing to do it ourselves,” he said.
Jean has even ordered a special dress for the occasion and is somewhat nervous it might not arrive on time, but is working on a Plan B, just in case.
“We are practicing hard every other day in the ballroom, in the living room or around the couch,” Dan says.
While the Feldhakes and the Britts consider themselves at-home dancers, and have had to overcome a certain stage fright factor to be a part of the team, Steve and Hilda Ostby, of Cedar Falls, are in a class of their own both as dancers and as instructors.
Long retired and the grandparents of 18 grandkids, the Ostbys have been dancing for over a quarter of a century, and they agree that dancing is their favorite thing to do.
They, too, will be part of the performance.
For those timid to try the stage, there will be dance instruction earlier in the evening.
For those dizzy from dancing, there are several life-changing experiences that will go in the family albums – a home brew beer-making experience for four, a pontoon experience of the Mississippi River with a riverside lunch and sightseeing; and a wood fired pizza making.
The ball is expected to become an annual event, and organizers have Feb. 11, 2023, reserved already.
“This is Waverly’s not-to-miss event,” said Lynne Fruehling, the Rotary president.