A good number of area athletes qualified for the state meet May 17-20 in Des Moines at Drake University.
Waverly-Shell Rock
Girls
The Waverly-Shell Rock girls shuttle hurdle team of Delilah Kroymann, Mia Englin, Coryn Eckerman and Ashlynn Golly are seeded 18th and will run Thursday at 7:40 p.m.
Cat Wedeking, Lilly Betts, Camryn Buseman and Keiri Holmquist qualified in the 4x200 meter relay and are seeded 20th. The quartet will run on Friday at 4:40 p.m.
In the 4x400, Betts, Zayah Weigel, Kroymann and Holmquist are seeded 21 and will run at 3:55 p.m. on Saturday to close the meet.
Wedeking, Sally Gade, Betts and Holmquist will represent W-SR in the sprint medley. The team is seeded 22nd and the race is at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Ramey Dahlquist is back at the state meet in the high jump. She is seeded 11th and will jump on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
In the shot put, Katelyn Eggena threw 38-05 to place 10th in the seeding and she will throw Friday at 2 p.m.
Boys
On the boys side, Caleb Hoins qualified for the 800 and is seeded 18th. Hoins will run Saturday at 11:10 a.m.
Hoins also qualified for the 1600 and with his district time, he is ranked 13th. He will run that race at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Asa Newsom and Sam Roose both qualified for the 110 hurdles and are seeded sixth and 13th, respectively. They will run the preliminaries on Friday at 4:20 p.m.
Newsom and Roose also both qualified for the 400 hurdles. Newsom was the top ranked runner in the event and Roose is seeded 21st. They will run the timed final on Friday at 6 p.m.
The 4x200 team of Austin Carter, Carson Reznicek, Jameson Toma and Nolan Foster are seeded 20th and they will run the preliminary on Thursday at 2:40.
Sam Wilson, Sam Freese, Foster and Newsom qualified in the 4x400 and are seeded 13th. The team will run Thursday at 7:40.
In the 4x800, Hoins, Caden Kueker, Freese and Mekyver Hagarty will run as the 16th seed on Friday at 5:50 p.m.
Carson Reznicek, Foster, Wilson and Hoins will represent the distance medley relay as the fourth seed Friday at 3:20 p.m.
Brody Williams will throw in the discus on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
In the shot put, Jake Walker is the second seed and will throw on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Roose, Toma, Marquis Olson and Newsom are seeded fifth in the shuttle hurdle and they will run the preliminary Thursday at 2:40 p.m.
The final team running is the sprint medley relay made up of Ayden Hoffert, Carter, Reznicek and Foster. They will run Saturday at 9:50 p.m.
Denver
Girls
Natalie Demai will be the number one seed in the 200 and she will run the preliminary race Thursday at 4:20 p.m.
In the 400, Aubrey Decker is seeded sixth and the timed finals is Thursday at 7 p.m.
Hailey Homan will run in the 800 as the 18th seed on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Reeve Ristau and Amber Homan will run in the 1500 as the 20th and 21st seeds, respectively. The timed finals will be on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.
Decker will also run in the 400 hurdles on Friday at 2:40 p.m.
In the 4x100, Jillian Clayton, Demai, Elaina Hildebrandt and Anna Curtis are seeded second in the race. They will run on Friday at 6:20 p.m.
Demai, Clayton, Hildebrandt and Curtis are the number one seed in the 4x200 and they will run the timed final at 4:40 p.m. on Friday.
In the 4x400, Decker, Hailey Homan, Curtis and Demai will run as the third seed on Friday at 4:40 p.m. for the preliminaries.
Hailey Homan, Ristau, Laci Even and Amber Homan are third in the 4x800. The quartet will run the final at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The sprint medley team of Deidra Cinadr, Hildebrandt, Curtis and Decker will run Saturday at 9 a.m.
The distance medley team of Hildebrandt, Clayton, Hailey Homan and Amber Homan will run the final at 2:40 p.m. on Friday.
Boys
Neal Pinter will run the 1600 as the 14th seed in the final on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.
Pinter will also run in the 3200 in the final on 3:50 p.m.
Kasey Wirtjes and Evan Dorn will run in the 110 hurdles as the second and 11th seeds, respectively. They will run the prelims at 4:20 on Friday.
Wirtjes will also be in the 400 hurdles and he will run the finals at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Teagan Palmer, Ethan Reiter, Chase Baumgartner and Ethan Schoville qualified in the 4x200 and will run Friday in the finals at 5:10 p.m. on Friday.
Reiter, Christian Brown, Baumgartner and Schoville will run in the 4x400 prelims on Friday at 7:40 p.m.
Brown, Doty, Jackson Schoville and Max Schwandt qualified in the 4x800. The team will run in the finals on Thursday at 5:50 p.m.
Wirtjes will be the lone field event in the high jump and he will jump on Friday at 2 p.m.
Dorn, Isaac Larson, Baumgartner and Wirtjes will run the shuttle hurdle prelims on Thursday at 2:40 p.m.
Micah Grier, Palmer, Reiter and Schoville qualified for the sprint medley and the final will be Saturday at 9:50 a.m.
Janesville
Girls
The lone Wildcat representitive will be Addy Oldenburger in the 100. She will run in the prelims on Thursday at 12:50 p.m.
Wapsie Valley
Girls
Hannah Knight will run in the 100 on Thursday at 12:50 p.m. as the 13th seed.
The shuttle hurdle team of Austin Franck, Maya Barnes, Kalle Voy and Kate Risse qualified as the 17th seed and they will run at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
LeeAnn Oltrogge, Peyton Curley, Taylor Buhr and Knight qualified in the 4x100 as the number two seed and they will run the prelims on Friday at 12:40 p.m.
Oltrogge, Emma Jones, Knight and Curley had a good district meet and are second in the 4x200. The timed finals will run at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Jones, Ava VanDaele, Kylee Moulds and Brylee Bellis qualified in the 4x400 as the 14th seed and will run at 1:20 p.m. on Friday.
The same team also qualified in the 4x800. The quartet will run the timed final on Thursday at 11:20 a.m.
Oltrogge, Knight, Curley and Bellis make up the sprint medley relay team that will run the final at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Taylor Buhr will test her jumping abilities in the long jump as the 23rd seed. Buhr will jump at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
In the shot put, Elle Voy has a good chance at first, where she is seeded fourth. Voy will throw at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
In the distance medley, Jones, Curley, VanDaele and Bellis will run the timed final at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Boys
Aidan Shannon qualified in both the 1600 and the 3200. He will run the 3200 on Thursday at 10:10 a.m. and the 1600 will be on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.
Braden Knight, Hunter Kane, Weston Schares and Traeton Sauerbrei will run the 4x100 prelims on Friday at 1 p.m.
In the 4x400, Dawson Schmit, Sauerbrei, Ian Buzynski and Schares will run the prelims on Friday at 2:10 p.m.
Schmit, Brock Kleitsch, Dallas Tisue and Buzynski make up the 4x800 team that will run on Thursday at 12:10 p.m. in the timed finals.
Schares, Kane, Schmit and Shannon are set to race the distance medley relay finals on Friday at 9:40 a.m.
Mason Harter will jump at 9 a.m. on Friday in the high jump. He is seeded 21st.
Schmit, Shannon, Kleitsch and Harter will run the shuttle hurdles on Thursday at 2 p.m.
In the sprint medley, Knight, Sauerbrei, Kane and Schares will run on Saturday at 9:50 a.m.
Clarksville
Girls
Cailyn Hardy will run the 400 hurdle final on Friday at 12 p.m.
Emmalee Manwarren, Paige Kampman, Jenna Myers and Hardy qualified in the shuttle hurdles and the prelims are on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Manwarren, Kampman, Claire Lodge and Hardy will run in the 4x100 on Friday at 12:40 p.m.
Myers, Manwarren, Kampman and Hardy qualified in the 4x200. The team will run the timed final on Friday at 11 a.m.
Kampman will see her name in the long jump event with an 18th seed. She will jump on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Myers will be back at the discus after qualifying a year ago. She will throw on Friday at 9 a.m.
Boys
Connor Tesone, MaKade Bloker, Ethan Myers and Eli Schmidt will run the 4x200 finals on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Tripoli
Girls
Isabel Bernard will jump in the long jump on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Boys
Rowan Carlson qualified in the 100 and the 200. He will run the 200 first on Thursday at 11 a.m. The 100 prelims will be Thursday at 1:05 p.m.
Bryce Schoeder will run the 110 hurdles on Friday at 10:40 a.m. Daniel Comer will also run in the same event.
Javontae Simpson, Schroeder, Comer and Carlson will try to defend the 4x100 title and they will start that on Friday at 1 p.m.
Oakley Semelroth will throw the shot on Thursday at 11:30 p.m.
Carlson, Tabien Wright, Comer and Schroeder will run the shuttle hurdle prelims on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Nashua-Plainfield
Girls
Kadence Huck qualified in three individual events, the 400, 800 and the 1500. She will run those events Thursday at 1:20 p.m., Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, respectively.
Jordyn Frost, Ellice Eick, Jalissa White and Huck will run the distance medley at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Boys
Kaden Wilken will run the 110 hurdles on Friday at 10:40 a.m. for the prelims.
Bo Harrington, Blaine Brannon, Wilken and Titus Evans will run in the 4x400 on Friday at 2:10 p.m.
In the 4x800, Harrington, Dylan Blanchard, Jase Hansen and Eli Kalainoff will race the timed final on Thursday at 12:10 p.m.
In the high jump, Aiden Lamborn will jump at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Wilken, Lamborn, Harrington and Evans will make up the shuttle hurdle team that will run the prelims on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Sumner-Fredericksburg
Girls
Hillary Trainor will be the top seed in the 1500 and she will run the final on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.
She is also the top seed in the 3200 and will race on Thursday at 3:20 p.m.
Jana Meyer, Ava Bernhard, Sasha Gitch and Trainor will race in the distance medley finals on Friday at 2:40 p.m.