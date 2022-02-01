WATERLOO — The following students received degrees from Allen College. The College awarded 110 degrees during its commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rachael Lindaman, Janesville, Magna Cum Laude
Elizabeth Miller, Sumner, Cum Laude
Cheyenne Swinton, Shell Rock, Cum Laude
Master of Science in Nursing
Molly Saucer, Denver
Allen College conferred 54 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees, 34 Master of Science of Nursing degrees and 22 Master of Science in Occupational Therapy degrees.
The fall ceremony included the second group of graduates who were part of the Allen Legacy Program that was introduced in 2021. The program honors the legacy of Henry B. Allen’s commitment to giving back to the community in which he and his wife lived. It provides financial assistance to Allen College BSN students who commit to work at Allen Hospital and in turn, they are guaranteed employment.
The Allen College Board of Trustees also granted Joel Haack the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa during the ceremony. The degree was granted in recognition of Dr. Haack’s role in the growth and success of Allen College during his tenure as a member of the Allen College Board of Trustees. Dr. Joel Haack is a Professor Emeritus of Mathematics at the University of Northern Iowa and has served as the dean in both the College of Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences. He has served as a Trustee on the Allen College Board for 11 years and during his time the College’s physical campus expanded adding Winter Hall and McElroy Hall, enrollment grew, and several new programs were started. Dr. Haack has been a member of the Allen College Chorus since 2015 and he remains active in a national mathematics association, in choral singing and in several community organizations.
