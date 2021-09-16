WATERLOO – Four students from the area recently graduated from Allen College. The College awarded 48 degrees during its commencement ceremony Friday, Aug. 13.
Allen College conferred four Bachelor of Health Sciences degrees in Medical Imaging, 33 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees, 10 Master of Science of Nursing degrees and one Doctor of Education degree.
The summer ceremony included the first graduates who were part of the Allen Legacy Program that was introduced in 2021. The program honors the legacy of Henry B. Allen’s commitment to giving back to the community in which he and his wife lived. It provides financial assistance to Allen College BSN students who commit to work at Allen Hospital and in turn, they are guaranteed employment. The program is currently available to BSN students in both the traditional and accelerated tracks.
The Allen College Board of Trustees also granted Nancy Kramer the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa during the ceremony. The degree was granted in recognition of Dr. Kramer’s outstanding service to the College, the UnityPoint Health – Waterloo Region, the State of Iowa, the nation and the nursing profession. Dr. Kramer served UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital and Allen College in various roles for 48 of her 50 years as a nurse. She has also been an active scholar, speaker and grant writer.
The area students earning their degrees were:
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ashlee Litterer, Waverly, magna cum laude, Kieran Siemers, Frederika, and Emily Waitek, Sumner
Doctor of Education
Erin Peters, Tripoli
Allen College offers degrees in both health sciences and nursing. Just under 600 students were enrolled at the College during the spring 2021 semester. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.