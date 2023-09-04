Natalee Lyons of Denver, Iowa received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing with summa cum laude honors and Mackenzie Poock of Waverly received a Bacher of Science degree in nursing from Allen College. The College awarded 33 degrees during its commencement ceremony on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Allen College conferred two Bachelor of Health Sciences in Public Health degrees, 23 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees, four Master of Science of Nursing degrees, and four Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees.
Allen College held a ceremony for the School of Health Sciences and a ceremony for the School of Nursing. Dr. Jared Seliger, President of Allen College, gave the commencement address at both ceremonies. The nursing ceremony included graduates of the Legacy Program that began in 2021. The Allen Legacy Program provides financial assistance to Allen College Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students who commit to work at Allen Hospital and are guaranteed employment. Currently, the program is available for BSN students in either traditional or accelerated tracks. This program honors Henry B. Allen and his legacy of giving back to the community where he and his wife, Mary Allen, lived and prospered. The Allen Legacy Program will ensure that the hospital continues to have a highly skilled workforce providing exceptional care to the people and communities we serve.
Allen College offers degrees in both health sciences and nursing. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.