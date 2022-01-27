IOWA CITY — More than 800 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester. President’s list status was earned by only two first year undergraduates during the 2021 fall semester at Iowa; only 135 second year students; only 250 third year students; and only 420 fourth year students.
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2021 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester. Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U), pass/fail (P/F), or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president’s list.
Jacob Fuhrmeister of Waverly [Class: Fourth Year; College: College of Engineering; Major: Mechanical Engineering]
Jayna Freeman of Waverly [Class: Second Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pharmacy Interest]
Kelly Kuennen of Denver [Class: Third Year; College: College of Education; Major: Elementary Education]
Julia Reed of Shell Rock [Class: Third Year; College: College of Education; Major: Elementary Education]