It was long overdue.
But it happened at last on Sunday.
Area veterans who served during the Vietnam era were honored for their sacrifices with Quilts of Valor during a three and a half-hour ceremony at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
Leading up to this, the Bremer County Veterans Affairs has held smaller, private events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, but Sunday’s event was the first commemorative one that was public.
In 2012, President Barack Obama signed an executive proclamation, launching a 13-year-long commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The proclamation has since been continued by President Donald Trump and more recently President Joe Biden.
In the original proclamation, Obama set May 28, 2012, through Nov. 11, 2025, as the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.
“In recognition of a chapter in our Nation’s history that must never be forgotten, let us renew our sacred commitment to those who answered our country’s call in Vietnam and those who awaited their safe return,” the proclamation, issued on May 25, 2012, reads.
“…While no words will ever be fully worthy of their service, nor any honor truly befitting their sacrifice, let us remember that it is never too late to pay tribute to the men and women who answered the call of duty with courage and valor. Let us renew our commitment to the fullest possible accounting for those who have not returned.”
Neal Jarnagin, the Executive Director of the Bremer County Veteran’s Affairs, said that his office is a designated partner to the 50th Commemoration and had to apply for the status.
The Sunday ceremony was the local outcome of that original proclamation.
Bremer County Veterans Affairs has been planning this since 2015, with the two years of pandemic protocols and isolation further extending the delay. IN Sunday’s ceremony, 21 veterans were recognized.
The 1 p.m. event started with the national anthem in an a capella rendition by Pam and Lindsey Hart and Karen Peterson, of the Shell Rock Spring Swing Show.
What followed was a welcome from Jarnagin and his assistant, Melinda Voy.
“Your lives have touched my own,” Jarnagin, who is leaving the office July 1, said in an emotional address. “It will be forever changed by the stories and the relationships I have built, it will last a lifetime.”
Voy, whose husband, Greg, died of Agent Orange related cancer after serving in Vietnam, also had heartfelt words to share.
“From a widow of a Vietnam veteran please know that you and all Vietnam veterans will always have a special place in my heart,” she said.
In four groups, the veterans were awarded the Quilts of Valor, as well as several certificates: Valor, Service, and Sacrifice during the Vietnam War from the Daughters of the American Revolution, Jean Marie Cardinell Chapter, NSDAR; Certificate of Recognition in recognition of service during the period of the Cold War (2 September 1945 to 26 December 1991); and Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.
Each quilt is originally designed and sewn by volunteers from a non-profit organization called Quilts of Valor, and two of its representatives, Sean and Adrianne O’Neill of Charles City, were present at the ceremony.
Among the veterans were five Purple Heart recipients: James Brandau, Darrell Blasberg, Terry Scrivner and Daniel Graeser,all of Waverly, as well as Dennis Wittenburg, of Readlyn.
Also receiving quilts were: Randy Schell of Clarksville; Lawrence Howe and Jerold Stoll of Denver; Dennis Liekweg, John Warburton of Janesville; Larry Wildeboer of Shell Rock; Darrol Kohagen of Sumner; Alan Ellwanger, Ronald Bigger, Paul Homeister, Dan Graeser, Albert Krull, James Meyer, William McCurdy, Robert O’Hare, and Robert Sable of Waverly.
Jarnagin said that the recipients are not necessarily all the area veterans who served in the Vietnam era, but rather, only the ones who responded to his agency’s call for the event.
He added that a second event is planned for veterans who could not take part in Sunday’s. The date and time will be announced later.
One by one, the veterans received their quilts and the audience heard a succinct version of their story of service.
The message of the quilts, printed on the certificates, says:
“The Quilts of Valor Foundation wishes to recognize you for your service to our nation. We consider it our privilege to do so. Though we may never know the extent of your sacrifice to protect and defend the United States of America, we award you this Quilt of Valor as an expression of gratitude from a grateful nation.”
Two cakes with the logo of the 50th anniversary of the commemoration of the war were served.
“This is recognition that they really earned but never received when they came home,” Jarnagin told Waverly Newspapers after the event.