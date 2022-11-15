Postseason honors continue to roll in for area volleyball athletes with the release of the All-State and All-District teams.
Waverly-Shell Rock
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 1:14 pm
Waverly-Shell Rock
In the class 4A Northeast District, Waverly-Shell Rock's Averi Weichers was named to the All-District team as well as the 4A All-State Honorable Mention team.
Denver
The accolades continue to come for Kayla Knowles and the Denver Cyclone volleyball team. Knowles as well as Channing Johnson and Jessica Gergen were named to the 2A Northeast All-District team. Knowles also received All-State honors on the first team.
Janesville
Hope Hovegna's volleyball career was capped off with selections to the 1A North Central All-District team and to the 1A All-State Honorable Mention team.
Wapsie Valley
The Warriors outstanding season keeps getting better by having four players selected to the 2A Northeast All-District team. Emma Jones, Hannah Knight, Kalvyn Rosengarten and Sydney Matthias were all named to the team.
Knight and Matthias were named to the 2A All-State team as well on the second team. Jones rounded out the Warrior selections by being named to the Honorable Mention team.
Tripoli
Tripoli had three players named to the 1A North Central All-District team with Keyra Krueger, Mallory Mueller and Natalie Lobeck being named to the team.
For the 1A All-State teams, Mueller was selected for the second team.
Sumner-Fredericksburg
The Cougars of Sumner-Fredericksburg continued its great representation in the postseason awards.
Alivia Lange and Isabelle Elliott were selected to the 2A Northeast All-District team.
For the All-State teams, Elliott was selected to the Elite All-State team comprised of players across all classes, as well as the First Team in 2A. Lange was selected to the Honorable Mention team.
