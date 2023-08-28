Gyms around the state of Iowa were filled with the first tournaments of the year and the area teams got a good look at what they can expect this season.
Denver at Meskwaki Tournament
After starting off the season 2-0, the Denver Cyclones were aiming for an even better start at the Meskwaki Tournament.
Charles City gave them a tough test, but the Cyclones persevered and won 2-0 (27-25, 25-18).
In the next match against Vinton-Shellsburg, Denver cruised to another 2-0 (21-14, 21-12) victory and they kept the momentum up against the No. 1 team in 1A, Ankeny Christian.
In that match, Denver dropped their first set of the day, but they responded with two straight set wins to prevail 2-1 (19-21, 21-19, 15-10).
After that tough game, the Cyclones went on cruise control against Colo-Nesco with a 2-0 (21-4, 21-13) win and they took down Meskwaki Settlement in straight sets, 2-0 (21-9, 21-7).
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs Crestwood, Tripoli
The Cougars are hungry after their first round exit in the state tournament last season and they started off hot against Crestwood.
In their first match of the season, Sumner-Fredericksburg won 2-0 (25-9, 25-15).
In the night cap against the Panthers, the Cougars rolled to a 2-0 (25-10, 25-14) win.
Isabelle Elliott led the team with 22 kills and Alexa Buhman had 39 assists.
Janesville at Independence Tournament
The Wildcats were looking to get off on the right foot in a tough environment at Independence.
In game one against Union, Janesville fell in a very close match, 1-2 (20-22, 21-8, 14-16).
The Wildcats were able to respond with a strong win against Oelwein, 2-0 (21-16, 21-13).
To close out the tournament, Janesville had a tough match against host Independence. In that game, the Wildcats battled, but fell just short in both sets and lost 0-2 (17-21, 19-21).