It was a night of conference action for teams in the area with some solid results and things to learn from.
Waverly-Shell Rock at Decorah
The Go-Hawks travelled to their rival, Decorah, on Tuesday night with hopes of extending their winning streak over the Vikings to 35.
Playing to 25, in a best of five, W-SR took the first set, 25-17 before holding on for a 25-19 set two win to go up 2-0 in the match.
The Vikings showed some resistance in set three, beating the Go-Hawks 25-20, but it wasn’t enough as W-SR bounced back for the big 25-18, 3-1 match win over Decorah.
This was the 35th straight match win for W-SR over their rivals with their last loss coming back in 2007. During that time, the Go-Hawks have only dropped five sets total in the matches.
Sydney Bienemann had a great game with 30 assists, two kills, 17 digs and five aces behind the service line. Freshman Dawn Meyer-Lillbridge was solid on defense with 16 digs and she also served an ace with a service rate of 93.8%, good for second on the team.
Katelyn Eggena led with 12 kills while Autmn Kappmeyer and Kennedy Weichers were close behind with nine and eight, respectively.
W-SR is now 6-12 on the season and they will next be in action, next week against Charles City.
Denver at Aplington-Parkersburg
After a tough loss in the championship match of their weekend tournament, the No. 5 Cyclones were looking to bounce back against the Falcons.
Denver rolled through the first set and won 25-14. In that set, Grace Mullihan and Myia Rosecrans combined for five aces.
Set two was much closer as A-P closed the gap, but Denver held on for the 25-23 set two win.
It was back to business in set three as the Cyclones were too much for the Falcons and they won 25-11, 3-0 in the match to improve to 17-3 on the year.
As a team, Denver finished with 10 aces and Rosecrans led the way with four. Jessica Gergen led the team in kills with 10.
The Cyclones will have a tough weekend at the Dike-New Hartford tournament on Saturday.
Wapsie Valley vs Union
The Warriors of Wapsie Valley hosted Union on Tuesday who entered the match with only two losses.
Wapsie Valley came out hot and took set one 25-21, but the Knights battled back for the 25-18 set two win to tie the match at 1-1.
During the third set, Wapsie Valley bounced back for the 25-21 win to take the 2-1 advantage, but Union was right there with them and tied it back up at 2-2 with a convincing 25-14 set four win.
Now in the decisive fifth set played to 15, the Knights held on for the 15-11, 3-2 match win over Wapsie Valley.
Avery Jones finished with 47 assists and Taylor Buhr led the team with 18 kills.
The Warriors are now 11-7 on the season.