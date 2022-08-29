Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball took the court for the first time this season in Bondurant for the Skip Anderson Classic.
Their day started off with a sweep over the host, Bondurant-Farrar, 21-19 and 21-15 for a 2-0 sweep.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball took the court for the first time this season in Bondurant for the Skip Anderson Classic.
Their day started off with a sweep over the host, Bondurant-Farrar, 21-19 and 21-15 for a 2-0 sweep.
Boone was next up on the list for W-SR to take down and they did that in the same fashion as B-F. The first set was 21-16 with the second set having to go to extra points, 24-22 for another sweep.
The next two matches for the Go-Hawks were sweeps yet again to make their winning streak eight sets in-a-row. They swept both Ames and Pella on their way to face area opponent, Wapsie Valley.
In their match against the Warriors, W-SR opened with a 21-15 set one win. Wapsie Valley handed the Go-Hawks their first set loss of the season, 22-20. W-SR battled back to win the third and final set 15-12.
In the tournament finals against Burlington Notre Dame, W-SR fell behind early, losing the first set 21-10. In sets two and three, it was close but fell towards W-SR’s side. They won the final two sets by scores of 21-17 and 15-13 to take home the tournament crown and end the day 6-0.
W-SR will play next at the Apgar volleyball quad in Marshalltown.
Like W-SR, Wapsie Valley ran through their side of the bracket.
Their day started off with a game against Holy Trinity Catholic which they won by scores of 21-18 and 21-14.
Their second game against North Polk was much of the same as they won both sets 21-13.
Against Pella Christian, it was business as usual. The Warriors swept once again 21-14 and 21-11.
Their game against Burlington Notre Dame started off easy with a set one win, 21-13. In set two, it had to go to extra points before Wapsie Valley took them down 24-22.
Next up was W-SR, which they won set two, but lost the match overall.
In their final game against B-F, they swept 2-0 to end their day 5-1.
Wapsie Valley will play next against Oelwein on Tuesday.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny. High 78F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.