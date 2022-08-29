W-SR

W-SR went 6-0 to claim their first tournament title of the season.

 Photo from W-SR Booster Club Facebook

Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball took the court for the first time this season in Bondurant for the Skip Anderson Classic.

Their day started off with a sweep over the host, Bondurant-Farrar, 21-19 and 21-15 for a 2-0 sweep.