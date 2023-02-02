Coralville- Denver, Tripoli and Nashua-Plainfield were all represented at the Iowa girls wrestling state championship on Thursday.
Denver's Tyanna Teetzen (18-9) came into the tournament as the 17th seed and lost in round one to Spencer's Shaylee Sutherland by fall in the first period.
Now in the consolation bracket, Teetzen won her first match of the day by a 6-5 decision over Carroll's Averi Burke.
In consolation round two, Teetzen lost to South Winneshiek's Maddy Jensen by a 3-1 decision. Teetzen's two losses exited her from the tournament on day one.
McKenna Broadhead (13-13) started her day off with a loss by fall to Iowa Falls-Alden's Abigail Lang to move to the consolation bracket.
In consolation round one, Broadhead took down Urbandale's Martina Kovalcikova by fall in 1:54.
Consolation round two saw Broadhead matched up with WACO, Wayland's Bralyyn Wagler. Wagler took down Broadhead by fall in 4:42 to end Broadhead's season.
Nicole Williams (7-8) was the lone Panther to make it to state in the 170 pound division. Williams lost by fall in 53 seconds to top ranked Naomi Simon of Decorah.
In consolation round one, Williams lost by fall in 1:24 to Dallas Center-Grimes' Maya Fritz to end Williams' season.
Nashua-Plainfield's Kylie Vance (16-11) lost by fall in round one of the 190 pound bracket to Spencer's Kaylee Nachtigal to move to the consolation bracket.
Vance's season ended to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Kaylee De Jong by fall in 2:40.
Congratulations to all on a great first sanctioned season!