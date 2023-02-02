Xtreme

The area girls wrestlers seasons ended on Friday at the state tournament. 

 From IAWrestle Twitter

Coralville- Denver, Tripoli and Nashua-Plainfield were all represented at the Iowa girls wrestling state championship on Thursday.

Denver's Tyanna Teetzen (18-9) came into the tournament as the 17th seed and lost in round one to Spencer's Shaylee Sutherland by fall in the first period. 