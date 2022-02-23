A total of 21 wrestlers from six area teams brought home medals during the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Championships Feb. 17-19 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waverly-Shell Rock had the most medalists with nine of the state record 14 qualifiers placing in the top eight. In the process, the Go-Hawks placed third in the team race after winning their second consecutive dual team championship in Class 3A on Feb. 16.
Nashua-Plainfield had five place-winners of their six entrants, while North Butler-Clarksville had all four of their qualifiers take a medal. Wapsie Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Denver each had one medalist.
Here is a listing of all of the Waverly Newspapers-area wrestlers who were in the top eight at the state tournament:
Champions: Ryder Block (W-SR, 138 pounds), Aiden Riggins (W-SR, 160 pounds), McCrae Hagarty (W-SR, 195 pounds) and Chet Buss (NB-C, 285 pounds)
Runners-up: Garret Rinken (N-P 120 pounds) and Jake Walker (W-SR, 285 pounds)
Third place: Jayden Rinken (N-P 106 pounds), Joe Ebaugh (Denver, 132 pounds) and Bas Diaz (W-SR, 145 pounds)
Fifth place: Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley, 120 pounds), Tanner Arjes (NB-C, 126 pounds), Trey Nelson (N-P, 138 pounds), MaKade Bloker (NB-C, 170 pounds),
Sixth place: Zane Behrends (W-SR 113 pounds), Cael Judisch (Sumner-Fred, 113 pounds)
Seventh place: Carter Fecht (W-SR, 132 pound) McKade Munn (N-P, 152 pounds), Kolben Miller (NB-C, 195 pounds)
Eighth place: Braxten Westendorf (W-SR, 120 pounds), Kendrick Huck (N-P, 126 pounds), Cayden Langreck (W-SR 152 pounds)