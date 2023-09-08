La Porte City - Thursday's race at Union was good for quite a few area runners from Denver, Janesville, Tripoli and Nashua-Plainfield.
In the girls race, junior phenom Kadence Huck of N-P won the race with a time of 19:20.9, more than 13 seconds ahead of second place.
Ellie Eick was the next Husky racer to cross the line in 30th place and a time of 24:04.2. Jalissa White and Amerley Gerholdt were the next runners to cross the line adn they did in 42nd and 58th place, respectively.
The duo crossed the line in 24:52.7 and 27:05.9. Lexi Weiss rounded out the top-five racers for N-P with a 64th place finish and a time of 28:19.4.
N-P came in fourth place in the meet.
For the Cyclones, Reeve Ristau and Hailey Homan finished back-to-back in fourth and fifth places, respectively. They crossed the line in 20:42 and 21:12.
Anna Mulert and Sophie Sanderson were close behind in ninth and 11th places with times of 21:28 and 21:45, respectively.
Adeline Decker rounded out the scoring for Denver with a 17th place finish and a time of 22:32.
London Miller was the lone racer for the Tripoli Panthers and she had a good showing with a 28th place finish and a time of 23:54.
During the boys race, Myles Matthias was the highest finisher in the area with a third place finish and a personal record time of 17:19.
Sean Gomez, Carson Haase and Trevor Baas crossed the line in sixth through eighth place, respectively. The trio crossed the line in 17:54, 18:05 and 18:12, all personal records.
Christian Brown rounded out the top-five for the speedy Cyclones with a 12th place finish and a time of 18:54.
The Huskies had a good race with all five of their top runners finishing in the top-34.
Jase Hansen was tops for N-P with a 14th place finish and a time of 18:57. Caleb Sinnwell was next on the list with a 25th place finish and he crossed the line in 19:52.
Luke Paplow and Jake Smith crossed the line back-to-back in 29th and 30th places, respectively. Paplow finished in 20:01 and Smith crossed the line in 20:07.
Avery Mueller rounded out the scoring racers for the Huskies with a 34th place finish and a time of 20:16.
The Huskies finished in third place at the meet.
The Wildcats were also racing on the boys side. Seth Gregorsok was the highest finisher for Janesville with a 58th place finish. Gregorsok crossed the line in 21:58.
Jason Westendorf was close behind in 62nd place and a time of 22:08. Ethan Hjelmeland crossed the line in 70th place and a time of 22:22.
Alex Oltmann rounded out the racers for the Wildcats with a 78th place finish and he crossed the line in 23:16.
Janesville placed seventh in the meet.