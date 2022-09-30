Scott Pride, 69, from Tucson, AZ, was sentenced on September 27, 2022, to 5 years’ imprisonment, in federal court in Sioux City, according to a press release by the U.A> Attorney's Office for the Northern District in Iowa.
On May 5, 2022, Pride pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that on January 16, 2022, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Pride for speeding in his 2011 Silver Lexus IS. After suspecting possible drug trafficking, a police K-9 was deployed and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located five heat-sealed, brick-type packages containing over 5 kilograms of cocaine concealed within the rear seat of the vehicle.
Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Pride was sentenced to 5 years’ imprisonment and must serve a 4-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Pride remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.