Scott Pride, 69, from Tucson, AZ, was sentenced on September 27, 2022, to 5 years’ imprisonment, in federal court in Sioux City, according to a press release by the U.A> Attorney's Office for the Northern District in Iowa.

On May 5, 2022, Pride pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that on January 16, 2022, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Pride for speeding in his 2011 Silver Lexus IS. After suspecting possible drug trafficking, a police K-9 was deployed and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located five heat-sealed, brick-type packages containing over 5 kilograms of cocaine concealed within the rear seat of the vehicle.