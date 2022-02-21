Arlan Nuss, 85, formerly of Sumner, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Maplewood Care Center of Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to medical complications of COVID-19. Memorial services and burial will be held at St. John Lutheran church, rural Sumner, at a later date.
