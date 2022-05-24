Arlan E. Nuss, age 85, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away on February 11, 2022 at the Maple Wood Care Center of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m., June 4, 2022 at St John’s Lutheran Church, Buck Creek rural Sumner Iowa
Arlan Elroy Nuss was born on October 1, 1936, son of Ernest & Minnie (Schedtler) Nuss, in rural Sumner, Iowa. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buck Creek, Iowa where he was also confirmed. He attended various rural grade schools in Bremer County, Iowa. He graduated from Sumner High School with the class of 1954.
He was married to Patricia Johnson at Sumner, Iowa. on October 9, 1955. They were later divorced He later married Edine Reineke and they were later divorced.
He served three years of active duty with the United States Army. After returning from his military service, he returned to the operation of an automobile service station in Sumner, Ia. During 1967, he moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. He began attending Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology. After graduation, he spent time as an instructor at the school. for several years. He later started providing flight lessons and commercial aviation services at the Riverside Airport Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Flying was his passion and music and dancing was his hobby. He enjoyed participating in church choirs and singing karaoke when possible.
After losing his medical ability to fly, Arlan was employed with Alorica Inc. of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Arlan is survived by his special friend, Rita Daniels of Peggs, Oklahoma. two sisters, Minerva Brown of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Donna Hoeper of Waverly, Iowa, three brothers, Elroy of Fairmont, Minnesota, Michael of Ackley, Iowa, and Merlin of Overland Park, Kansas. and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Kenneth and a sister and a brother in infancy.
The family has requested memorials be given to the Fellowship Lutheran Church Choir, Tulsa, Oklahoma. or St John’s Lutheran Church, Buck Creek, Iowa.