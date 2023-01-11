Arlen Richard Brickman, 92, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on January 9, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly from complications of COVID pneumonia.

Arlen was born on June 20, 1930, to Fred and Bertha (Fink) Brickman at their rural Fairbank home. He was baptized July 6, 1930, and confirmed April 18, 1943, at St. John Lutheran Church, Fairbank, by Pastor H.J. Heilmann. Arlen was the youngest of ten children and one of his older sisters, Viola, remembered him being born with blonde hair and blue eyes.