Arlen Richard Brickman, 92, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on January 9, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly from complications of COVID pneumonia.
Arlen was born on June 20, 1930, to Fred and Bertha (Fink) Brickman at their rural Fairbank home. He was baptized July 6, 1930, and confirmed April 18, 1943, at St. John Lutheran Church, Fairbank, by Pastor H.J. Heilmann. Arlen was the youngest of ten children and one of his older sisters, Viola, remembered him being born with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Times were hard back then, and Arlen lost both his parents by the age of six. After the death of his mother, Arlen’s oldest brother Harold, returned home to help raise the younger siblings. Despite only having an 8th grade education, Arlen went to work at John Deere at the age of 17 where he was employed for 33 years, retiring in 1981 as a Final Inspector.
In 1948, Arlen met the love of his life, Donna Reinking, and they were married on January 20, 1952. They lived in Waterloo for several years before purchasing eighty acres five miles east of Readlyn where they farmed until 1981. Arlen and Donna raised two children: a son Rick (Richard) and a daughter Becky (Rebecca). During the 1970s and 80s, Arlen and Donna enjoyed vacationing to their summer home on Lake Miltona in Minnesota where Arlen enjoyed fishing, remodeling their cabin, and visiting with friends and family.
Arlen and Donna moved off the farm in 1989 and built a home in Readlyn. At that point the couple had three granddaughters and the following years were filled with many blessings and special memories. In the 1990s, Arlen and Donna gained a grandson, sold their cabin in Minnesota, and purchased another summer home in Harpers Ferry where Arlen quickly found all the best fishing spots on the Mississippi River. In March 2006 they sold their home in Readlyn and their house in Harpers Ferry and moved to The Ledges in Waverly to be closer to their daughter Becky and family.
Arlen was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Readlyn since 1954, where he served as trustee and usher. After retirement he served on the Readlyn housing board for three years and on the Readlyn Telephone Board for thirteen years. Arlen, known as Hank to his numerous nephews and nieces, was a determined and hardworking man. He never wanted his family to grow up as impoverished as he did, and Arlen fulfilled that commitment. He was kind and generous and was once called by one of his friends, “the nicest guy in Readlyn.”
Arlen was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His children and grandchildren have many special memories of fishing on Lake Miltona and on the Mississippi River. Arlen was the kind of grandpa who could do anything. He could build anything (including the infamous Barbie doll house), he could always help you win a hand of 500, and because he knew all the best fishing spots, he could tell you exactly where to drop your fishing line to catch a fish. Arlen was also a John Deere man through and through and gave his grandkids their first ride on a John Deere tractor.
Arlen is survived by his wife Donna, of almost 71 years; daughter Becky (Richard) McBurney of rural Clarksville; four grandchildren, Sheena (Ed) Hargus of Oak Lawn, IL, Kristina McBurney of Waterloo, Katelyn McBurney of Des Moines and Jordan Brickman of Las Vegas, NV; and two great-grandsons Liam and Hudson Hargus, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Richard; five brothers and spouses, Harold (Arlene) Brickman, Clarence (Helene) Brickman, Edgar (Annetta) Brickman, Wilbert Brickman, Raymond (Dorothy) Brickman, and four sisters and their spouses, Wilma (Arnold) Rueber, Viola (Elmer) Lenius, Frances (Kenneth) Sievers, and Evelyn (Edwin) Diercks.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 14, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Home Chapel in Waverly, with visitation one hour before. A private burial will take place later that day at the St. Paul Cemetery in Readlyn. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church/Community Lutheran School, Readlyn, or St. Croix Hospice. The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187