Arlene Gamm, 88, of Arlington, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 12, 1934, on the home farm in rural Artesian, the daughter of Elmer and Bertha (Brandt) Bahe. She attended country school in rural Artesian. Arlene helped her parents on their farm.

On April 7, 1957, Arlene was united in marriage to Marvin Gamm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Artesian. Arlene worked for a short time at a canning factory in Waverly while her husband served in the National Guard from 1957 through 1963. Marvin and Arlene worked for Leonard and Ruth Gamm, Tim Hamlett, and Bill Heubner before the family bought their own farm near Lamont and later Arlington, where they farmed together for 43 years.