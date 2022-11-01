Arlene Gamm, 88, of Arlington, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 12, 1934, on the home farm in rural Artesian, the daughter of Elmer and Bertha (Brandt) Bahe. She attended country school in rural Artesian. Arlene helped her parents on their farm.
On April 7, 1957, Arlene was united in marriage to Marvin Gamm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Artesian. Arlene worked for a short time at a canning factory in Waverly while her husband served in the National Guard from 1957 through 1963. Marvin and Arlene worked for Leonard and Ruth Gamm, Tim Hamlett, and Bill Heubner before the family bought their own farm near Lamont and later Arlington, where they farmed together for 43 years.
Arlene enjoyed her flowers, gardening, and canning from her garden. She loved being outdoors and farming with Marvin. June 22, 2006, stands as one of the most important dates in her life, as she gave her life to Jesus that day. Arlene enjoyed attending Bible studies. Arlene especially loved her family and spending time with them.
Survivors include her three daughters, Sharon (Jerry) Miller of Manchester, Sandy (Mike) Ross of Arlington, and Brenda (Chris) Keppler of Strawberry Point; eight grandchildren, Brent (Tami) Miller of Waterloo, Heather (Dustin) Knight of LaPorte City, Sarah (Chris) Whittle of Elkader, Rachel (Tyler) Schuman of Earlville, Kelsey (Matt) Contreras of West Des Moines, Ariell (Jared) Funk of Elkader, Dillon (Emily) Keppler of Marshalltown, and Kyle (Allison) Feldmann of Strawberry Point; 21 great-grandchildren with one on the way; her brother, Donald (Charlene) Bahe of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Shaffer of Fayette; two brothers-in-law, LaVern Gamm of California and Dean (Audrey) Gamm of Oelwein; and many nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin Gamm in 2019; a nephew, Kevin Gamm; and brother-in-law, Reynold Shaffer.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Stone Church in Manchester, Iowa, with Pastor Joe Camp officiating.
Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa.
Friends may also call from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.
Interment: Taylorsville Cemetery – Arlington, Iowa