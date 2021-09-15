Arley C. Hahn, 81, of Tripoli, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Tripoli Welcome Center. Memorials may be made in Arley’s name to the Bremer County Conservation Educational Program.
Arley Clarence, son of Clarence and Belva May (Crabtree) Hahn was born Jan. 19, 1940, in Fredericksburg. He attended Dresden #2 Country School, rural Fredericksburg prior to graduating from Fredericksburg High School in 1958. While in high school, he was a pitcher for the baseball team. Arley served in the United States Army National Guard from 1959 before being honorably discharged in 1965. He married Shirley Bloem in 1964 and to this union, four children were born: Sheila, Stacy, Corey and Tina. The couple would later divorce. Arley’s working career began at Meinerz Creamery before working at the Fredericksburg Lumber Yard. He worked as a feed truck driver for a few years, prior to working a long career at Cardinal Construction. Some of the projects he helped build were the UNI Dome, Friendship Village and Bartels. On Oct. 21, 1995, he was united in marriage with Carol Spier. The couple made their home in Tripoli. Arley was an avid bass fisherman, catching 1,200-1,400 per year. He also concentrated on catching larger bass, making sure he sent the measurements to the DNR, setting many records. He also reported the weather to the National Weather Service for many years. His interest in the weather was mainly to aide in his ability to catch more fish. In addition to his love for fishing, he taught line dancing at the Electric Park, assisting with fishing programs for the youth through the Conservation Board, and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their activities.
Arley is survived by his wife, Carol, of Tripoli; four children, Sheila (Andy) Seichter, of Cedar Falls, Stacy (Tracy) Hahn, of Janesville, Corey (Dawn) Hahn, of St. Charles, Missouri, and Tina (Brett) Miller, of Denver; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two step-sons, Aaron (Beth) Huck, of Aldie, Virginia, and Joshua (Kelly) Huck, of Waterloo; and sister, Laurley Parkinson, of Phillips, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, who died in infancy.
