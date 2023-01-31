Arlyn Edward Ristau, 79, of Denver, Iowa, died on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Denver Sunset Home.

Arlyn was born on March 24, 1943, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Dorothy (Weyrauch) and Kenneth Ristau. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City. Arlyn was raised on a farm west of Nora Springs and graduated from Nora Springs — Rock Falls High School in 1961. He attended Wartburg College in Waverly, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biological Sciences in 1965. He earned his Masters of Science degree in Microbiology in 1969, from Arizona State University and his Doctor of Arts Degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Northern Colorado in 1976.