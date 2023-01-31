Arlyn Edward Ristau, 79, of Denver, Iowa, died on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Denver Sunset Home.
Arlyn was born on March 24, 1943, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Dorothy (Weyrauch) and Kenneth Ristau. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City. Arlyn was raised on a farm west of Nora Springs and graduated from Nora Springs — Rock Falls High School in 1961. He attended Wartburg College in Waverly, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biological Sciences in 1965. He earned his Masters of Science degree in Microbiology in 1969, from Arizona State University and his Doctor of Arts Degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Northern Colorado in 1976.
On March 19, 1966, Arlyn was united in marriage to Karen Jorde at the Lutheran Church of Gethsemane in Tucson, Arizona. Arlyn started his teaching career at Wartburg College (1968-1981), became a Farmers Insurance Group agent (1981-1984), a Mutual of Omaha agent (1984-1993), and an adjunct professor at the University of Northern Iowa (1991-1993). Arlyn finished his career instructing microbiology at Hawkeye Community College, retiring in 2016, and also served as the Dean of Health and Sciences in 2015.
Arlyn received the Hawkeye Community College President’s Award for Outstanding Service as Faculty and served as the president of the Iowa Association of Community College Biology Teachers.
Arlyn was an avid sports fan. He participated in most every sport while growing up, but at Wartburg, Arlyn played basketball, baseball and ran cross country. While attending Wartburg he was on the baseball team that played in the NCAA World Series. Arlyn was the assistant football and baseball coach (1976-1981) at Wartburg College, and also a little league baseball coach for many years. He was an enthusiastic spectator of all of his sons’ athletic events. Arlyn enjoyed following his granddaughters’ activities as well. He never missed a Packers game on TV.
Arlyn was a former member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly and a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Denver. He taught high school Sunday school classes at Redeemer, and sang in the choir and served as the treasurer of the Foundation Board at St. John Lutheran.
Arlyn enjoyed going to garage sales, auctions and working on his rental properties. His rentals were his hobby. Arlyn worked on his rentals until his health no longer allowed him to, but his passion in life was teaching. He loved seeing his students graduate and find successful careers in the health sciences.
Arlyn is survived by his wife Karen Ristau of Denver and two sons and their families: Randy Ristau and his daughter Reigan of Missoula, MT, and Chris and Tina Ristau and their daughters, Leah, Chloe and Reeve of Denver. Other survivors include his sister Nancy Scott and her husband Greg of Prescott, AZ and his brother Dennis and wife Cheryl of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Arlyn was preceded in death by his parents and his sister
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, at the Osage Cemetery in Osage with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. Memorials may be given in Arlyn’s name to the Hawkeye Community College Foundation.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. (319) 984-5379