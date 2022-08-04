A man who robbed the Country Store in Denison, Iowa, was sentenced August 4, 2022, to 17 years in federal prison, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Nhial Biliew, 24, from Denison, Iowa, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of interference with commerce by robbery.
Evidence in the case revealed on June 23, 2020, Biliew used a gun to rob the Country Store in Denison, Iowa. Biliew had previously been convicted for (1) Interference with Official Acts; (2) Theft, in the 4th Degree; (3) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; (4) Providing False Identification Information; and (5) Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree.
Biliew was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 204 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Biliew is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was investigated by Denison, Iowa Police Department, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild.