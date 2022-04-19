Throughout the last couple of months, 42 actors from across the Cedar Valley have joined to sing, dance, and share their talents in the upcoming community collaboration of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
Ultimately, their time in rehearsal and on the road will lead to this long-admired musical culminating on stage at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” the musical will take place at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Waterloo on Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Led by a professional team that includes musicians, directors, designers, conductors, and production staff from Cedar Falls Community Theatre, Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, Gallagher Bluedorn, and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony, these actors travel from near and far to collaborate in this special production.
Most of the actors are from the Cedar Falls and Waterloo communities. They include; Zach Becker, Tanner Bollinger, Jack Brooks, Kaeden Conrad, Jessica Crouch, Aaron DeSantiago, Blake Drinovsky, Lakelyn Dunbar, Emily Eisenman, Bob Fillippone, Kim Groninga, Ruthie Haynes, Sarah Hess, Selah Grace Hess, Andrea Hileman, Lizzie Hill, Andrea Johnson, Vivienne Johnson, Isha Khurana-Ahluwalia, Makaela Lovell, Brian McCarty, Jean Nies, Michael Nies, Josh Ochoa, Veronica Occena, Caleb Rusch, Grace Schoenthal, Lilly Schildroth, Jordan Thomas, and Ardis White.
Joining the cast from Buckingham is Richard Leipold; Erin Aissen travels in from Clarksville. Dean Messerly joins from Conrad; while Katherine Stanish hails from Eldora. Mark Fakler takes a short trip from Hudson; while Lily Jensen comes in from Jesup. Lorelei Hinebaugh comes to the area from LaPorte and Alta Scwab is from New Hartford. Lauren Carney and Abby Nieman hail from Parkersburg, while Zoey Chrushshon joins from Sumner. Ryan Black joins the cast from Waverly.
The idea for this project began prior to the pandemic and now, almost three years later, this dream has become reality. Coming out of the pandemic, this production highlights the wealth of creative talent in the community and aims to be a joyous celebration of the arts in the Cedar Valley as we continue our return to normal.
Tickets for this exciting and inspirational production are on sale now online, in-person, or over the phone. Visit GBPAC.com/Joseph or call (319) 273-7469 to purchase tickets today.