The Hearst Center for the Arts announces two upcoming exhibitions, “Consequential Narratives: Selected Works by Duane Slick” and “Diaspora of Meskwaki Creativity: Works by Mary Young Bear, Elleh Driscoll and Dazegon Kapayou.”
Both shows run from Oct. 7 through Nov. 21. A public reception with the artists will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. A virtual talk with Duane Slick is also tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Slick will speak live from the print studio at the University of Northern Iowa about a collaborative work being created in conjunction students in the art department.
Consequential Narratives brings together work from several recent series by Meskwaki painter, printmaker, and storytellear, Duane Slick, including his most recent Arias for a Coyote Opera. In the Arias, Slick creates washes as large-scale backdrops for unfolding narrative elements that allude to moments of drama or consequence from the 1976 Robert Wilson/Philip Glass opera, Einstein on the Beach. In the prints, the figure of the coyote appears frequently, often taking center stage.
Born in Waterloo, Slick earned his BFA in painting from the University of Northern Iowa and his MFA in painting from the University of California, Davis. He has taught painting and printmaking at the Rhode Island School of Design since 1995. His work has been exhibited widely – most recently at the Albert Merola Gallery in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and at RK Projects in New York City – and is included in the collections of the National Museum of the American Indian in New York City, the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis and the De Cordova Museum in Lincoln, Massachusetts, among many others.
In conjunction with Consequential Narratives, the Hearst is exhibiting work by three Meskwaki artists in Diaspora of Meskwaki Creativity. Visitors can see work by Mary Young Bear, Elleh Driscoll and Dazegon Kaypayou.
Gallery visits for both exhibitions are available by appointment during non-public hours on Mondays. Please request your appointment at least one week in advance by calling the front desk at 319-273-8641.