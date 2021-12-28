Happy holidays, Waverly Newspapers readers. I guess I should re-introduce myself.
For the last 11 years, you have read my coverage throughout these pages, as I’ve covered everything from Waverly City Council to Waverly-Shell Rock, Janesville, Denver and Tripoli sports and beyond. For the last few weeks, I’ve started a transition to concentrate more on this part of the newspaper, which is what I had done for our now-defunct sister paper, the Cedar Falls Times.
Now that I got that out of the way, I had thought about one of the stories I had broken for this publication earlier this year, which will be part of Thursday’s year in review. That would be the implementation of the shot clock in high school basketball.
Back in August, the National Federation of High Schools endorsed its member state associations, including the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, to use a 35-second timer to help increase scoring and the entertainment level of boys and girls basketball, at least at the varsity level, starting in the 2022-23 season.
Finally!
Ever since the NBA added the 24-second clock in 1954, basketball at every level — except for high schools in the U.S. — implemented the shot clock. There are players in Europe, South America and Canada who are used to the concept all throughout their lives, even in FIBA-sanctioned youth leagues.
That got me to think about other rules changes that need to be implemented in all sports in every level of competition. Here are a few of my ideas:
• Return the jump ball to college and high school basketball. In 1981, the NCAA implanted the alternating possession rule, where at the start of the second half and whenever there’s a tie-up in possession between players on opposing teams, an arrow will signify which team will have the ball rather than having the traditional jump ball, as is done at the beginning of the game or each overtime period. The NFHS added the rule around the same time as well.
I played the game (somewhat) during my junior high and high school days, so I’ve been used to the possession arrow all my life. However, when I watch an NBA game, I saw how the jump ball at certain situations of the game can really change things up.
According to an entry on the website Rookie Road, the rule was added so that taller players wouldn’t be rewarded for tying up the ball with smaller ones. But that’s what makes the game interesting! We should see the jump ball return, and make the offensive team earn the possession.
• The sky judge in the NFL. In the brief return of the XFL in the spring of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the league had a fairly popular wrinkle — a replay official that could call a penalty. Called the “sky judge,” he would use a video game controller to shuttle and zoom in to video from game play and determine within 30 seconds or so whether a play should stand as called or if there could be a change.
He can also call a penalty. Even pass interference.
If you remember the 2018 NFC Divisional Playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Saints receiver TommyLee Lewis well before the ball from quarterback Drew Brees arrived. But no one in stripes threw a flag, allowing the Rams to get the 26-23 victory.
During the 2019 season, the NFL experimented with instant replay reviewing pass interference calls, but it seemed the replay officials in New York would be hesitant to overrule those calls on the field. It was dropped for the 2020 season.
There have been obvious pass interference calls that have been missed. Along with other penalties that were very obvious. The CFL allows PI to be challenged, so why not in the NFL? And a sky judge might help out in that regard.
• A pitch clock in MLB. One of the biggest complaints by casual fans is the slow play of baseball. Major League Baseball tried to address that by mandating pitchers face at least three batters or complete the inning before another change could be made on the mound.
That didn’t solve the problem. It may have made it worse.
Instead, MLB should implement a 30-second pitch clock whenever there is no one on base and 45-second action clock when there are runners on base. That would keep everyone from stalling and make things quicker paced.
Those are some of the ones I can think of currently. What would you like to see?